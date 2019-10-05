Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A member of the public reacts as police arrest people on suspicion of being anti-government protesters, in the Kowloon Bay area of Hong Kong on September 3. Photo: EPA-EFE
Joshua M. Zimmerman
Opinion

Opinion

Joshua M. Zimmerman

Hong Kong protests: if the government won’t agree to police conduct inquiry, the people can go it alone

  • A formal, independent review of police conduct, while invaluable, may be difficult for Carrie Lam’s government to order for fear of revolt within the ranks
  • Ordinary Hongkongers could use crowdfunding to set up a bipartisan, independent panel with marquee names in law and its enforcement
Joshua M. Zimmerman

Joshua M. Zimmerman  

Updated: 11:00am, 5 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A member of the public reacts as police arrest people on suspicion of being anti-government protesters, in the Kowloon Bay area of Hong Kong on September 3. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Veby Indah was wearing a press vest while covering the protests on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: Indonesian journalist shot in face with police projectile will have permanent blindness in right eye, lawyer says

  • Doctors told Veby Indah that the pupil of her eye was ruptured by the force of the impact, according to her legal representative, Michael Vidler
  • He says evidence from a third party indicates the projectile was a rubber bullet and not a beanbag round as originally thought
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Ng Kang-chung

Ng Kang-chung  

Updated: 11:38am, 3 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Veby Indah was wearing a press vest while covering the protests on Sunday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.