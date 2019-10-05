A member of the public reacts as police arrest people on suspicion of being anti-government protesters, in the Kowloon Bay area of Hong Kong on September 3. Photo: EPA-EFE
A member of the public reacts as police arrest people on suspicion of being anti-government protesters, in the Kowloon Bay area of Hong Kong on September 3. Photo: EPA-EFE
Veby Indah was wearing a press vest while covering the protests on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong protests: Indonesian journalist shot in face with police projectile will have permanent blindness in right eye, lawyer says
- Doctors told Veby Indah that the pupil of her eye was ruptured by the force of the impact, according to her legal representative, Michael Vidler
- He says evidence from a third party indicates the projectile was a rubber bullet and not a beanbag round as originally thought
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Veby Indah was wearing a press vest while covering the protests on Sunday. Photo: AFP