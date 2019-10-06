Channels

Shells are left on the ground after a night of clashes between the police and protesters in Yuen Long on July 27. Police have so far fired over 1,000 rounds of rubber bullets and beanbag rounds in an attempt to quell the protests. Photo: Felix Wong
Darren Mann
Darren Mann

Hong Kong protests: police under threat should first be able to use a stun gun, rather than live bullets

  • The shooting of a teenage protester in a close-proximity clash should prompt a review of the police arsenal. The taser stun gun, commonly used in law enforcement around the world, should be considered
Darren Mann

Darren Mann  

Updated: 10:21am, 6 Oct, 2019

A boy runs past a burning car in the Catholic area of Shortstrand during the Troubles in Belfast, Northern Ireland in July 1996. Photo: AFP
Mike Chinoy
Mike Chinoy

From peaceful protests to violence to terrorism: Northern Ireland’s ‘Troubles’ could show where Hong Kong is heading

  • The conflict in Northern Ireland in the 1970s and ’80s, which led to a campaign of terrorism by a radicalised minority, offer a warning amid Hong Kong’s protests, due to their similar beginnings and escalation
Mike Chinoy

Mike Chinoy  

Updated: 9:17am, 1 Oct, 2019

