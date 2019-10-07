Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Anti-government protesters march from Causeway Bay to Central on October 5, 2019, defying the newly issued anti-mask law. Photo: Felix Wong
Nick West
Opinion

Opinion

Nick West

Fix Hong Kong’s politics and we can fix its frustrations too

  • Election of Legco by universal suffrage as mandated by Article 68 will give Hongkongers a legitimate outlet for their frustrations
Nick West

Nick West  

Updated: 12:46pm, 7 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Anti-government protesters march from Causeway Bay to Central on October 5, 2019, defying the newly issued anti-mask law. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Clouds of tear gas have little effect on an anti-government protester in Wan Chai. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong protests: tens of thousands defy mask ban as mobs go on rampage against mainland China-linked businesses and MTR

  • Masked mobs smash banks, stores and bookshops associated with mainland China and trash government buildings
  • Most MTR stations remain closed on Monday as rail operator says more time needed to repair damage
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 10:05am, 7 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Clouds of tear gas have little effect on an anti-government protester in Wan Chai. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.