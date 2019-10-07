Fix Hong Kong’s politics and we can fix its frustrations too

Anti-government protesters march from Causeway Bay to Central on October 5, 2019, defying the newly issued anti-mask law. Photo: Felix Wong
Anti-government protesters march from Causeway Bay to Central on October 5, 2019, defying the newly issued anti-mask law. Photo: Felix Wong
Clouds of tear gas have little effect on an anti-government protester in Wan Chai. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: tens of thousands defy mask ban as mobs go on rampage against mainland China-linked businesses and MTR
- Masked mobs smash banks, stores and bookshops associated with mainland China and trash government buildings
- Most MTR stations remain closed on Monday as rail operator says more time needed to repair damage
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Clouds of tear gas have little effect on an anti-government protester in Wan Chai. Photo: Sam Tsang