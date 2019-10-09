Advertisement
Hong Kong’s financial district is the pre-eminent regional hub. No viable alternative to Hong Kong exists in the Asia-Pacific. Photo: Reuters
The View by David Meyer
Why Hong Kong’s status as a global financial centre is perfectly safe and secure
- Hong Kong is irreplaceable in the Asia-Pacific and hosts a complex and pivotal network of firms and financiers that has survived wars, revolutions and economic depressions
- Importantly, Beijing firmly supports Hong Kong as China’s global financial centre and will never let order in the city break down completely
A protester wears a gas mask in defiance of the city’s anti-mask law on October 6. Photo: Bloomberg
The View by Nicholas Spiro
Hong Kong’s economy has so far weathered the protests and US-China trade war, but anti-mask law may be the tipping point
- Hong Kong is not Argentina – its financial buffers are strong and the damage of the past few months is not permanent. But the mask ban could signal tougher measures to come, undermining confidence at an especially ominous moment
