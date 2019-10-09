Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump walks with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida in April 2017. Trump’s administration has challenged China, most notably through the trade war, but the need to keep the US economy strong in an election year may push him to let up. Photo: AP
Nicholas Khoo
Opinion

Opinion

Nicholas Khoo

Donald Trump’s impeachment crisis may be China’s latest stroke of luck, blunting the US’ most serious challenge to its rise

  • Since 1989, the US has repeatedly tried to put pressure on China, only to back down for political reasons
  • Trump’s challenge to China has surpassed his predecessors’, but his Ukraine scandal may bring it to an early end too
Nicholas Khoo

Nicholas Khoo  

Updated: 10:00pm, 9 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump walks with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida in April 2017. Trump’s administration has challenged China, most notably through the trade war, but the need to keep the US economy strong in an election year may push him to let up. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A quick closure on the trade war with China would boost US economic confidence and rally US financial markets. Donald Trump must move quickly to save his presidency. Photo: Reuters
David Brown
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by David Brown

Under threat of impeachment, Trump should aim for a win on the economy – by ending the US-China trade war

  • There’s no better way for Trump to fight off the threat to his presidency and increase the chances of his re-election by focusing on improving the American economy and global outlook. The damaging trade war must end
David Brown

David Brown  

Updated: 4:44am, 8 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A quick closure on the trade war with China would boost US economic confidence and rally US financial markets. Donald Trump must move quickly to save his presidency. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.