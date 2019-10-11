Illustration: Craig Stephens
Home is where the hate is: mainland Chinese are living in fear in Hong Kong. Illustration: Henry Wong
Meet the mainland Chinese who are living in fear in Hong Kong
- Recent immigrants to the city say they are becoming increasingly anxious after seeing a protest against an extradition bill mutate into a violent campaign against all things Chinese
- In a city where Cantonese is the local language, Mandarin speakers say they are keeping quiet in public and even telling their children to speak English to avoid being targeted
