Illustration: Craig Stephens
Hong Kong’s hatred of mainlanders feeds the xenophobic undercurrents of its protests

  • Resentment of Beijing has spilled over towards mainlanders, Mandarin speakers, and mainland-linked business. Shops are trashed, people are attacked and xenophobic slurs are becoming common. Hong Kong is succumbing to a wave of hate crime
Updated: 9:09am, 11 Oct, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Home is where the hate is: mainland Chinese are living in fear in Hong Kong. Illustration: Henry Wong
Meet the mainland Chinese who are living in fear in Hong Kong

  • Recent immigrants to the city say they are becoming increasingly anxious after seeing a protest against an extradition bill mutate into a violent campaign against all things Chinese
  • In a city where Cantonese is the local language, Mandarin speakers say they are keeping quiet in public and even telling their children to speak English to avoid being targeted
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Updated: 1:22pm, 8 Oct, 2019

Home is where the hate is: mainland Chinese are living in fear in Hong Kong. Illustration: Henry Wong
