Carrie Lam’s mask ban is an ineffective stick for violent protesters. Where’s the carrot for moderate protesters?

  • The use of an colonial-era emergency law has raised tensions at a time when Hong Kong needs to calm down. In invoking the draconian law from 1922, the Hong Kong government should draw the right lesson from history
Updated: 9:00am, 10 Oct, 2019

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam at a news conference to discuss emergency laws on October 4. Faced with a Hobson’s choice between the army and a locally born and bred dictator, aided by an unaccountable local police force, will Hongkongers choose to fight to the end? Photo: Reuters
What choice do Hong Kong protesters have when the options are the PLA or dictator-in-the-making Carrie Lam?

  • Hong Kong’s morally bankrupt government has crossed the line by invoking emergency powers to bring in an anti-mask law. We have indeed entered a ‘very dangerous situation’ – Carrie Lam, with her unchecked authority, is that danger
Updated: 11:37am, 9 Oct, 2019

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam at a news conference to discuss emergency laws on October 4. Faced with a Hobson’s choice between the army and a locally born and bred dictator, aided by an unaccountable local police force, will Hongkongers choose to fight to the end? Photo: Reuters
