Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam at a news conference to discuss emergency laws on October 4. Faced with a Hobson’s choice between the army and a locally born and bred dictator, aided by an unaccountable local police force, will Hongkongers choose to fight to the end? Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam at a news conference to discuss emergency laws on October 4. Faced with a Hobson’s choice between the army and a locally born and bred dictator, aided by an unaccountable local police force, will Hongkongers choose to fight to the end? Photo: Reuters