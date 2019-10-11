Channels

Hongkongers rally against the mask ban on October 4. Photo: Kyodo
Richard Harris
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Richard Harris

Forget the mask ban. Beijing can solve Hong Kong’s protests by letting a governor run the city

  • Taking a hard line won’t work, yet doing nothing is not an option. Why not amend the Basic Law, perhaps jointly with the UK, to bring in a tried-and-tested fix? A governor can rebalance the local vested interests and focus on improving people’s welfare
Richard Harris

Richard Harris  

Updated: 12:06pm, 11 Oct, 2019

Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Nicholas Spiro

Hong Kong’s economy has so far weathered the protests and US-China trade war, but anti-mask law may be the tipping point

  • Hong Kong is not Argentina – its financial buffers are strong and the damage of the past few months is not permanent. But the mask ban could signal tougher measures to come, undermining confidence at an especially ominous moment
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro  

Updated: 6:34am, 8 Oct, 2019

