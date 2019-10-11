Let the IPCC do its job of evaluating police conduct during the protests before taking the next step, an independent inquiry included
Advertisement
Advertisement
Members of the Independent Police Complaints Council meet the press in Wan Chai on August 23 to share the results of a fact-finding study on recent events. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Opinion
Opinion
Bernard Chan
Let the IPCC do its job of evaluating police conduct during the protests before taking the next step, an independent inquiry included
- The discontent in Hong Kong clearly runs deep, and the next policy address will include official government responses
- The IPCC has a role to play too, and should be given a chance before launching a complicated commission of inquiry
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
Members of the Independent Police Complaints Council meet the press in Wan Chai on August 23 to share the results of a fact-finding study on recent events. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Opinion
Chris Lonsdale
Hong Kong’s protests are rooted in something deeper than the economy or foreign interference: they’re about fear and identity
- A large number of today’s Hongkongers fled from China during the Cultural Revolution, and the protests reflect the trauma felt by them, and their descendants, at the lack of choice about their identity after 1997
TOP PICKS
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
Our Sites
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.