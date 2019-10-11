Channels

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (centre) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin chat with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He in Shanghai on July 31. Photo: Reuters
Sylvia Sheng
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Sylvia Sheng

The trade war's damage is done in Asia, and even an interim US-China deal can't undo the past year

  • Even if the US and China reached a place-holder deal, uncertainty caused by past reversals in talks would weigh on Asia
  • The trade war has also taken its toll on exports and supply chains, and this cannot easily be undone
Sylvia Sheng

Sylvia Sheng  

Updated: 4:00pm, 11 Oct, 2019

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (centre) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin chat with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He in Shanghai on July 31. Photo: Reuters
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Kevin Rudd
Opinion

Opinion

Kevin Rudd

China and the US have perhaps their last chance to end the trade war. Otherwise, get ready for global economic turmoil

  • Both countries claim the other is hurting more, but both clearly have an interest in ending the trade war by 2020. If they fail, nationalist sentiment may make a resolution impossible, which would have stark consequences for everyone
Kevin Rudd

Kevin Rudd  

Updated: 4:22am, 9 Oct, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
