US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (centre) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin chat with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He in Shanghai on July 31. Photo: Reuters
Macroscope by Sylvia Sheng
The trade war’s damage is done in Asia, and even an interim US-China deal can’t undo the past year
- Even if the US and China reached a place-holder deal, uncertainty caused by past reversals in talks would weigh on Asia
- The trade war has also taken its toll on exports and supply chains, and this cannot easily be undone
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Kevin Rudd
China and the US have perhaps their last chance to end the trade war. Otherwise, get ready for global economic turmoil
- Both countries claim the other is hurting more, but both clearly have an interest in ending the trade war by 2020. If they fail, nationalist sentiment may make a resolution impossible, which would have stark consequences for everyone
