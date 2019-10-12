Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Brian YS Wong
Opinion

Opinion

Brian YS Wong

If Hong Kong is to have a future as a plural society, both sides must say no to violence

  • Indiscriminate violence, whether deployed by protesters or pro-government thugs, destroys Hong Kong’s reputation for pluralism. If both sides turn a blind eye to violence perpetrated by affiliates, hopes for democracy will recede further
Brian YS Wong

Brian YS Wong  

Updated: 10:08am, 12 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
A fire burns on a road in Hong Kong on October 1. The violent protests are harming everyone, but perhaps worst of all for the long term, Hong Kong’s reputation as a safe and civilised place to do international business is suffering. Photo: Sam Tsang
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Outside In by David Dodwell

How the flames of Hong Kong’s out-of-control protests are being fanned by a rigid mindset, leaving no place for those with an open mind

  • Like a political rally, the Red Guards or a heated football match, the protests have been taken over by a frenzied mindset. It’s no longer clear what the protesters’ goal is, but it is obvious that they are doing lasting damage to Hong Kong
David Dodwell

David Dodwell  

Updated: 6:10am, 5 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A fire burns on a road in Hong Kong on October 1. The violent protests are harming everyone, but perhaps worst of all for the long term, Hong Kong’s reputation as a safe and civilised place to do international business is suffering. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.