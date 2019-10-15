Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Laser beams flash across a residential area in Kowloon as anti-government protesters gather at Lion Rock on September 13. Photo: Reuters
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Nicholas Spiro

Even after four months of protests, don’t expect Hong Kong’s housing and office markets to crash any time soon

  • House prices and office rents are sliding, and Hong Kong is almost certainly in recession. But an undersupply of residential and office space should provide a strong counterweight to falling demand – unless Beijing sends in the troops
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro  

Updated: 11:15am, 15 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Laser beams flash across a residential area in Kowloon as anti-government protesters gather at Lion Rock on September 13. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Audrey Jiajia Li
Opinion

Opinion

Audrey Jiajia Li

Hong Kong’s hatred of mainlanders feeds the xenophobic undercurrents of its protests

  • Resentment of Beijing has spilled over towards mainlanders, Mandarin speakers and mainland-linked businesses. Shops are trashed, people are attacked and xenophobic slurs are becoming common. Hong Kong is succumbing to a wave of hate crime
Audrey Jiajia Li

Audrey Jiajia Li  

Updated: 5:12am, 12 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.