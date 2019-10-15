Even after four months of protests, don’t expect Hong Kong’s housing and office markets to crash any time soon
Laser beams flash across a residential area in Kowloon as anti-government protesters gather at Lion Rock on September 13. Photo: Reuters
Even after four months of protests, don’t expect Hong Kong’s housing and office markets to crash any time soon
- House prices and office rents are sliding, and Hong Kong is almost certainly in recession. But an undersupply of residential and office space should provide a strong counterweight to falling demand – unless Beijing sends in the troops
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Audrey Jiajia Li
Hong Kong’s hatred of mainlanders feeds the xenophobic undercurrents of its protests
- Resentment of Beijing has spilled over towards mainlanders, Mandarin speakers and mainland-linked businesses. Shops are trashed, people are attacked and xenophobic slurs are becoming common. Hong Kong is succumbing to a wave of hate crime
