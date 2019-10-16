Channels

A child holds up two Chinese national flags as she watches a pre-season NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers at the Mercedes Benz Arena in Shanghai on October 10. Photo: AP
The View by Mark Clifford

China’s targeting of the NBA shows why it may fail at building soft power – and the Chinese dream

  • By narrowing the boundaries of commentary, China is gradually alienating outsiders who might see opportunities there
  • In attacking the NBA, which does not need China and would be difficult to replace, Beijing may have finally gone too far
Updated: 3:50am, 16 Oct, 2019

SCMP Columnist

Sino File by Cary Huang

China’s National Day show of military muscle risks backfiring

  • The sheer amount of weaponry on display was meant to strengthen nationalism at home, while sending a message to the US and Taiwan
  • But in doing so, Beijing has undermined its efforts to improve relations internationally, and could spark an arms race among its regional rivals
Updated: 11:15am, 13 Oct, 2019

