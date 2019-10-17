Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Illustration: Stephen Case
Hong Hai
Opinion

Opinion

Hong Hai

China is yin, America is yang, and they need each other more than Trump knows

  • China and the US can avoid a clash of civilisations if they can grasp the idea that they need to restrain, support and balance each other. Without the support and restraining influence of either country, the global order cannot last
Hong Hai

Hong Hai  

Updated: 6:04am, 17 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Stephen Case
READ FULL ARTICLE
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Richard McGregor
Opinion

Opinion

Richard McGregor

As Australia pushes back against China, the Western world is watching to see Beijing’s response

  • China’s growing confidence to deploy economic sanctions against countries that refuse to toe the line is worrying many. Australia is countering this, in a limited sense, but when push comes to shove, will all the talk about getting tough on China turn out to be bluster?
Richard McGregor

Richard McGregor  

Updated: 3:05am, 14 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.