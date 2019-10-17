Advertisement
Illustration: Stephen Case
Hong Hai
China is yin, America is yang, and they need each other more than Trump knows
- China and the US can avoid a clash of civilisations if they can grasp the idea that they need to restrain, support and balance each other. Without the support and restraining influence of either country, the global order cannot last
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Richard McGregor
As Australia pushes back against China, the Western world is watching to see Beijing’s response
- China’s growing confidence to deploy economic sanctions against countries that refuse to toe the line is worrying many. Australia is countering this, in a limited sense, but when push comes to shove, will all the talk about getting tough on China turn out to be bluster?
