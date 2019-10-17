Condemning protest violence in Hong Kong won’t solve the problem – not when police are part of the problem
A line of police officers ride an escalator at the Legislative Council on October 16, behind a protester holding an umbrella. Photo: Reuters
Lawrence Lok
Condemning protest violence in Hong Kong won’t solve the problem – not when police are part of the problem
- No sensible person could condone the violence perpetrated by protesters. However, condemning the violence will not help when the police force, executing the repressive policy of a recalcitrant government, is not held to account
Edwin Choy
Hong Kong Bar Association has been shamefully silent on protester violence and those who support it
- However noble their goals, protesters’ extreme violence against property and people can no longer be excused. And yet pundits and, more importantly, members of the Hong Kong Bar Association continue to make excuses for them
