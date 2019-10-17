Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A line of police officers ride an escalator at the Legislative Council on October 16, behind a protester holding an umbrella. Photo: Reuters
Lawrence Lok
Opinion

Opinion

Lawrence Lok

Condemning protest violence in Hong Kong won’t solve the problem – not when police are part of the problem

  • No sensible person could condone the violence perpetrated by protesters. However, condemning the violence will not help when the police force, executing the repressive policy of a recalcitrant government, is not held to account
Lawrence Lok

Lawrence Lok  

Updated: 12:05pm, 17 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A line of police officers ride an escalator at the Legislative Council on October 16, behind a protester holding an umbrella. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Illustration: Stephen Case
Edwin Choy
Opinion

Opinion

Edwin Choy

Hong Kong Bar Association has been shamefully silent on protester violence and those who support it

  • However noble their goals, protesters’ extreme violence against property and people can no longer be excused. And yet pundits and, more importantly, members of the Hong Kong Bar Association continue to make excuses for them
Edwin Choy

Edwin Choy  

Updated: 8:37pm, 14 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Stephen Case
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.