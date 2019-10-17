Channels

Chief Executive Carrie Lam chose a sky-blue colour for her policy address in the hopes that blue skies will be returning to Hong Kong soon. Photo: Winson Wong
Michael Chugani
Michael Chugani

Carrie Lam could have addressed the five demands in a speech for the ages. Instead, she gave us a damp squib

  • No one needs to hear Carrie Lam boast of her successes when the violence on the streets shows her agenda hasn’t worked
  • That violence finally pushed her to tackle livelihood issues, but silence on the five demands won’t calm Hong Kong
Michael Chugani

Michael Chugani  

Updated: 9:00am, 17 Oct, 2019

A student protester throws a burning stick at riot police during a clash in Jakarta on September 30. Photo: AP
Derwin Pereira
Derwin Pereira

Mass protests in Hong Kong and Indonesia point to similar problems facing Carrie Lam and Joko Widodo

  • In the face of protests, the leaders of Hong Kong and Indonesia have to maintain a precarious balance. Carrie Lam is caught between ‘one country’ and ‘two systems’, while Widodo needs to keep the secular right, religious right and liberal left onside
Derwin Pereira

Derwin Pereira  

Updated: 11:17am, 16 Oct, 2019

A student protester throws a burning stick at riot police during a clash in Jakarta on September 30. Photo: AP
