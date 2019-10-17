Chief Executive Carrie Lam chose a sky-blue colour for her policy address in the hopes that blue skies will be returning to Hong Kong soon. Photo: Winson Wong
Chief Executive Carrie Lam chose a sky-blue colour for her policy address in the hopes that blue skies will be returning to Hong Kong soon. Photo: Winson Wong
A student protester throws a burning stick at riot police during a clash in Jakarta on September 30. Photo: AP
A student protester throws a burning stick at riot police during a clash in Jakarta on September 30. Photo: AP