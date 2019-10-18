Channels

China’s “national champions” like Huawei receive state support in their efforts to dominate key sectors, both domestically and abroad. In Huawei’s case, this has made them a target. Photo: Reuters
John Lee Cheong Seong
Opinion

Opinion

The View by John Lee Cheong Seong

Trade deal aside, Sino-US rivalry is far from over: China’s Communist Party-driven economy is incompatible with the global order

  • The World Trade Organisation has never before dealt with an economy like China’s, where the party picks winners and compels firms to toe the line
  • Increasingly, when called on to punish foreign entities, Chinese firms have little choice but to show their loyalty, the NBA row just the latest example
John Lee Cheong Seong

John Lee Cheong Seong  

Updated: 3:42am, 18 Oct, 2019

A child holds up two Chinese national flags as she watches a pre-season NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers at the Mercedes Benz Arena in Shanghai on October 10. Photo: AP
China’s targeting of the NBA shows why it may fail at building soft power – and the Chinese dream

  • By narrowing the boundaries of commentary, China is gradually alienating outsiders who might see opportunities there
  • In attacking the NBA, which does not need China and would be difficult to replace, Beijing may have finally gone too far
Updated: 5:23am, 16 Oct, 2019

