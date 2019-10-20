Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A farmer drying rice in Jilin, China, last year. Asia’s food security is heavily dependent on its millions of smallholder farmers, the most numerous in the world. Photo: Xinhua
Siang Hee Tan
Opinion

Opinion

Eye on Asia by Siang Hee Tan

How Asia’s small farmers can harness technology to combat climate change and improve food security

  • As climate change makes farming harder and more unpredictable, Asia’s millions of smallholder farmers need innovation and technology to tackle pests and crop diseases, to better meet the region’s growing food demand
Siang Hee Tan

Siang Hee Tan  

Updated: 10:13pm, 20 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A farmer drying rice in Jilin, China, last year. Asia’s food security is heavily dependent on its millions of smallholder farmers, the most numerous in the world. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
A female Aedes aegypti mosquito sucks blood from a human host. Scientists say there are 110 trillion mosquitoes on Earth, or 14,000 for each one of us. Photo: Handout via AP
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Outside In by David Dodwell

Climate change isn’t bad for everyone – disease-carrying mosquitoes may be heading for a heyday

  • Mosquito-spread diseases claim millions of lives each year and remain an economic drag on poor countries. And, despite years of efforts to eradicate the insects, environmental mismanagement may be making humans more vulnerable
David Dodwell

David Dodwell  

Updated: 3:35am, 28 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A female Aedes aegypti mosquito sucks blood from a human host. Scientists say there are 110 trillion mosquitoes on Earth, or 14,000 for each one of us. Photo: Handout via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.