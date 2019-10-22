Advertisement
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
Shades Off by Peter Kammerer
Hong Kong protesters should be mindful of the fate of Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo
- As Hong Kong’s protesters are nominated for the same Peace prize Liu won in 2010, they should be mindful of the ideals for which he died and his family suffered, and also how international attention sealed his fate with Beijing
A line of police officers ride an escalator at the Legislative Council on October 16, behind a protester holding an umbrella. Photo: Reuters
Opinion
Opinion
Lawrence Lok
Condemning protest violence in Hong Kong won’t solve the problem – not when police are part of the problem
- No sensible person could condone the violence perpetrated by protesters. However, condemning the violence will not help when the police force, executing the repressive policy of a recalcitrant government, is not held to account
