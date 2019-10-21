Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hongkongers protesting outside the Hong Kong Trade Development Council symposium in Los Angeles, US, on September 21. “One country, two systems” does not have to die come 2047. Photo: Tony Cheung
John Wilson
Opinion

Opinion

John Wilson

‘One country, two systems’ can continue past 2047 but the conversation has to start now

  • The Basic Law is not due to expire so a conversation is overdue on how Beijing contemplates Hong Kong’s legal and administrative systems after 2047
  • Nothing in the Basic Law says communism will apply after 50 years or that existing rights and freedoms will be cancelled
John Wilson

John Wilson  

Updated: 3:00pm, 21 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hongkongers protesting outside the Hong Kong Trade Development Council symposium in Los Angeles, US, on September 21. “One country, two systems” does not have to die come 2047. Photo: Tony Cheung
READ FULL ARTICLE
A construction worker builds a wall outside a compound in Beijing in August 2017. Photo: AFP
Michael Tai
Opinion

Opinion

Michael Tai

Hong Kong’s protests don’t faze Beijing – leaders will play the long game and rebuild the faded city after 2047

  • Hong Kong’s protests, driven by a false sense of superiority to the mainland, are unlikely to provoke an overreaction from Chinese leaders. Beijing has no reason to fear them spreading, as its people have confidence in the government and optimism in the future
Michael Tai

Michael Tai  

Updated: 6:00am, 2 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A construction worker builds a wall outside a compound in Beijing in August 2017. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.