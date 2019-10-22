Channels

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrive for a press conference at the Chancellery on August 21 in Berlin. After a decade of austerity, Johnson’s Conservative government is finally embracing deficit spending, but Germany has yet to follow. Photo: AFP
David Brown
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by David Brown

The US, Britain and China are leading the retreat away from austerity. It’s time other economies, especially in Europe, followed

  • Deficit spending among major economies steadily declined in the years after the global financial crisis ended. With economies around the world slowing, major players – Germany in particular – should abandon austerity now
Updated: 11:00am, 22 Oct, 2019

News of the Fed’s September 18 interest rate cut is displayed on a New York Stock Exchange monitor. Globally, interest rates are already very low. Photo: AP
Tai Hui
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Tai Hui

More policy easing won’t get the global economy out the mud – government spending might

  • Central banks like the Fed and ECB can hit the accelerator of policy easing all they like but the moribund global economy can only gain traction if governments start spending and geopolitical tensions ease
Updated: 1:32am, 5 Oct, 2019

