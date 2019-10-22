German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrive for a press conference at the Chancellery on August 21 in Berlin. After a decade of austerity, Johnson’s Conservative government is finally embracing deficit spending, but Germany has yet to follow. Photo: AFP
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrive for a press conference at the Chancellery on August 21 in Berlin. After a decade of austerity, Johnson’s Conservative government is finally embracing deficit spending, but Germany has yet to follow. Photo: AFP
News of the Fed’s September 18 interest rate cut is displayed on a New York Stock Exchange monitor. Globally, interest rates are already very low. Photo: AP
News of the Fed’s September 18 interest rate cut is displayed on a New York Stock Exchange monitor. Globally, interest rates are already very low. Photo: AP