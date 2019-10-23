Channels

People visit a ZTE booth during the Big Data Expo in Guiyang, Guizhou province, on May 26. Guizhou is the site of China's first big data pilot zone, attracting companies such as Apple, Qualcomm, Huawei, Tencent, Alibaba and Foxconn. Photo: EPA-EFE
Perry Wong
Opinion

Opinion

Perry Wong

Amid trade tensions and slowing growth, will China’s economic reforms succeed? Look to its central and central-western regions for the answer

  • The once-neglected central and central-western regions of China are experiencing a resurgence as industry and services flee the high costs of the big east coast cities
  • The success of these cities has only grown more important as the trade war makes domestic consumption critical
Perry Wong

Perry Wong  

Updated: 11:15am, 23 Oct, 2019

Illustration: Stephen Case
Edward Tse
Opinion

Opinion

Edward Tse

The NBA and Apple cases show foreign businesses need to better understand China, and its boundaries

  • All countries have unique sensitivities, so the NBA and Apple should not be seen as victims who caved in to China. Many companies, including from the US and Japan, thrive once they adapt strategies tailored to Beijing’s point of view
Edward Tse

Edward Tse  

Updated: 2:19am, 21 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

