The decoupling of the world’s two largest economies would fuel the emergence of a bipolar world order led by rival hegemons, fragmenting the trade and financial system that has underpinned the global economy for decades. Photo: Reuters
Paola Subacchi
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Paola Subacchi

An attempt to freeze China out of the US dollar system will hasten decoupling, but not to America’s advantage

  • The reported US plan to target China in a financial war, if put in motion, would be the latest Trump move to leverage the US dollar’s privileged position to advance geopolitical objectives. It would deepen mistrust of the US and hasten the search for an alternative financial system
Paola Subacchi

Paola Subacchi  

Updated: 10:26pm, 23 Oct, 2019

The decoupling of the world's two largest economies would fuel the emergence of a bipolar world order led by rival hegemons, fragmenting the trade and financial system that has underpinned the global economy for decades. Photo: Reuters
A trader at the New York Stock Exchange on August 5. US capital markets, having already lost belt and road business due to Trump’s tirades, could be dealt out of the game of international finance if stock listing links with China were cut. Photo: AFP
Anthony Rowley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Anthony Rowley

Why Trump’s threat to cut China from US capital markets makes no sense

The administration is reportedly considering delisting Chinese stocks from US markets, but this would only push more belt and road business onto the Hong Kong and London exchanges, leaving New York out in the cold. Who exactly is Trump trying to punish?

Anthony Rowley

Anthony Rowley  

Updated: 11:12pm, 6 Oct, 2019

A trader at the New York Stock Exchange on August 5. US capital markets, having already lost belt and road business due to Trump's tirades, could be dealt out of the game of international finance if stock listing links with China were cut. Photo: AFP
