Illustration: Craig Stephens
Ren Yi
Opinion

Opinion

Ren Yi

Mainland Chinese who oppose Hong Kong’s protests aren’t brainwashed by censorship, despite what the West might think

  • Many in the West and Hong Kong mistakenly believe that mainland Chinese are unthinking and uncritical. On the contrary, one consequence of life behind China’s Great Firewall is a hyper sensitivity to the veracity of information
Ren Yi

Ren Yi  

Updated: 3:00am, 25 Oct, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Audrey Jiajia Li
Opinion

Opinion

Audrey Jiajia Li

Hong Kong’s hatred of mainlanders feeds the xenophobic undercurrents of its protests

  • Resentment of Beijing has spilled over towards mainlanders, Mandarin speakers and mainland-linked businesses. Shops are trashed, people are attacked and xenophobic slurs are becoming common. Hong Kong is succumbing to a wave of hate crime
Audrey Jiajia Li

Audrey Jiajia Li  

Updated: 5:12am, 12 Oct, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
