Mainland Chinese who oppose Hong Kong’s protests aren’t brainwashed by censorship, despite what the West might think
Advertisement
Advertisement
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Opinion
Ren Yi
Mainland Chinese who oppose Hong Kong’s protests aren’t brainwashed by censorship, despite what the West might think
- Many in the West and Hong Kong mistakenly believe that mainland Chinese are unthinking and uncritical. On the contrary, one consequence of life behind China’s Great Firewall is a hyper sensitivity to the veracity of information
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Opinion
Audrey Jiajia Li
Hong Kong’s hatred of mainlanders feeds the xenophobic undercurrents of its protests
- Resentment of Beijing has spilled over towards mainlanders, Mandarin speakers and mainland-linked businesses. Shops are trashed, people are attacked and xenophobic slurs are becoming common. Hong Kong is succumbing to a wave of hate crime
TOP PICKS
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
Our Sites
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.