The Burbo Bank Offshore Wind Farm on the Burbo Flats in Liverpool Bay, England, is seen from a plane window. Renewables like wind and solar power can dramatically reduce – by as much as 50 per cent – the carbon dioxide emissions from electricity generation by 2030. Photo: AFP
The Burbo Bank Offshore Wind Farm on the Burbo Flats in Liverpool Bay, England, is seen from a plane window. Renewables like wind and solar power can dramatically reduce – by as much as 50 per cent – the carbon dioxide emissions from electricity generation by 2030. Photo: AFP