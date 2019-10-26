Few parallels in Catalonia with events in Hong Kong

A demonstrator wears a Guy Fawkes mask during a general strike in Catalonia, Spain. Photo: Reuters
A demonstrator wears a Guy Fawkes mask during a general strike in Catalonia, Spain. Photo: Reuters
Protesters use fences as a barricade during clashes near the Police headquarters in Barcelona. Photo: AFP
Spain’s PM under pressure as Catalan separatists copy Hong Kong protest tactics
- Barcelona and other Catalan cities have been rocked by seven successive nights of protests since Spain’s Supreme Court sentenced nine separatist leaders to jail
- Catalan separatists are openly copy tactics devised by pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong
Topic | Spain
Protesters use fences as a barricade during clashes near the Police headquarters in Barcelona. Photo: AFP