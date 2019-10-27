Channels

Chinese entrepreneur and philanthropist Wendy Yu travelled to Rwanda in 2017 to support the Women for Women Project, which helps women in “the hardest places in the world” acquire the skills and resources they need to become empowered. Photo: Handout
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Inside Out by David Dodwell

Promote women’s equality in the workplace – it’s long overdue, and it would boost the economy for everyone

  • Frustratingly outdated attitudes, including in East Asia, still keep women from reaching their potential in workplaces and governments. Numbers show that if we can bridge the gender divide worldwide, the boost to GDP would be substantial
David Dodwell

David Dodwell  

Updated: 2:54pm, 27 Oct, 2019

Although a majority of companies have gender diversity policy in place, less than a third of them have found these policies effective. Photo: Shutterstock
Companies

What helps women advance in the workplace? Male allies

  • There is a growing realisation among businesses that there is a need to get men involved to help women achieve parity in the workplace
  • A stronger focus on language and communication is needed between men and women, rather than simply putting in place targets and training seminars
Topic |   Gender equality
Ryan Swift

Ryan Swift  

Updated: 4:25pm, 16 Oct, 2019

