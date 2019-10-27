Chinese entrepreneur and philanthropist Wendy Yu travelled to Rwanda in 2017 to support the Women for Women Project, which helps women in “the hardest places in the world” acquire the skills and resources they need to become empowered. Photo: Handout
Chinese entrepreneur and philanthropist Wendy Yu travelled to Rwanda in 2017 to support the Women for Women Project, which helps women in “the hardest places in the world” acquire the skills and resources they need to become empowered. Photo: Handout
Although a majority of companies have gender diversity policy in place, less than a third of them have found these policies effective. Photo: Shutterstock
What helps women advance in the workplace? Male allies
- There is a growing realisation among businesses that there is a need to get men involved to help women achieve parity in the workplace
- A stronger focus on language and communication is needed between men and women, rather than simply putting in place targets and training seminars
Topic | Gender equality
Although a majority of companies have gender diversity policy in place, less than a third of them have found these policies effective. Photo: Shutterstock