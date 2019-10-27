Channels

Anti-government protesters attend a prayer rally calling for international aid, at Edinburgh Place in Central. Photo: Winson Wong
Enoch Hsu
Opinion

Opinion

Enoch Hsu

Hong Kong protests reveal a government failing to protect its citizens’ economic and social well-being

  • The Hong Kong government has been more focused on global rankings and pleasing big companies than supporting its citizens. And in one international ranking – happiness – the city has been lagging, and this helps to explain protesters’ anger
Enoch Hsu

Enoch Hsu  

Updated: 9:00pm, 27 Oct, 2019

Anti-government protesters attend a prayer rally calling for international aid, at Edinburgh Place in Central. Photo: Winson Wong
Demonstrators stand in front of a shuttered mall in the Causeway Bay district of Hong Kong on October 7. Short-term harm inflicted by the protests is already severe, and is likely to get worse before recovery becomes possible. Photo: Bloomberg
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Outside In by David Dodwell

Hong Kong’s economy is reeling from the one-two blow of local protests and US-China trade conflict, but it will survive

  • The impact of the unrest has been quick and devastating, especially on tourist business, but the city has lived through worse crises
  • Longer-term damage from the trade war is more of a worry, but Hong Kong is not alone in this
David Dodwell

David Dodwell  

Updated: 10:30am, 19 Oct, 2019

Demonstrators stand in front of a shuttered mall in the Causeway Bay district of Hong Kong on October 7. Short-term harm inflicted by the protests is already severe, and is likely to get worse before recovery becomes possible. Photo: Bloomberg
