Anti-government protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks take part in a flash mob commemorating the fifth anniversary of the “umbrella movement” on September 28. The protesters are flanked by the iconic skyscrapers that make up Hong Kong’s central business district. Photo: EPA-EFE
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Nicholas Spiro

Hong Kong protests are pushing the city’s commercial property market off a cliff, and sellers are in denial

  • Transaction volumes in Hong Kong’s commercial real estate investment sector have plunged in the third quarter, with mainland investors making no purchases
  • The protests have accentuated vulnerabilities in the sector, such as low rental yields
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro  

Updated: 11:12am, 29 Oct, 2019

Anti-government protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks take part in a flash mob commemorating the fifth anniversary of the "umbrella movement" on September 28. The protesters are flanked by the iconic skyscrapers that make up Hong Kong's central business district. Photo: EPA-EFE
A Fulum Restaurant is vandalised by protesters in Cheung Sha Wan, on October 6, 2019. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong & China

Hong Kong retailers that have borne brunt of protesters’ ire look to sell properties, end leases

  • Restaurant operator Fulum Group Holdings has put eight properties worth some US$327.78 million on sale
  • Snack food chain Best Mart 360, and Maxim’s Group Genki Sushi are debating whether to renew leases of some of their outlets in protest-hit areas
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 9:19am, 24 Oct, 2019

A Fulum Restaurant is vandalised by protesters in Cheung Sha Wan, on October 6, 2019. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
