Anti-government protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks take part in a flash mob commemorating the fifth anniversary of the “umbrella movement” on September 28. The protesters are flanked by the iconic skyscrapers that make up Hong Kong’s central business district. Photo: EPA-EFE
A Fulum Restaurant is vandalised by protesters in Cheung Sha Wan, on October 6, 2019. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong retailers that have borne brunt of protesters’ ire look to sell properties, end leases
- Restaurant operator Fulum Group Holdings has put eight properties worth some US$327.78 million on sale
- Snack food chain Best Mart 360, and Maxim’s Group Genki Sushi are debating whether to renew leases of some of their outlets in protest-hit areas
