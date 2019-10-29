Channels

The Petronas Twin Towers are seen in the distance through a shattered glass pane inside The Exchange 106 tower at the Tun Razak Exchange financial district in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on October 23. Malaysia’s latest budget offers manufacturers incentives to relocate their plants to the country. Photographer: Bloomberg
Lord Green
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Lord Green

US-China trade war and short-term economic slowdowns need not shatter hopes for an Asian century

  • Recent tensions between countries in the region could be read as the growing pains of a new world order
  • While Southeast Asia may benefit from the shift in manufacturing away from China as a result of the trade war, it must plan for a future disrupted by technology
Lord Green

Lord Green  

Updated: 2:13pm, 29 Oct, 2019

China’s role in global value chains, its unfettered access to global markets and the prospects for the country’s massive export apparatus that directly and indirectly employs 180 million people has been hit bu the trade war with the United States. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
China Economy

China’s Canton Fair highlights changing nature of nation’s manufacturing industry amid US trade war

  • Tariff war launched by US President Donald Trump in June 2018 accelerated changes in China’s manufacturing and export industries that were already under way
  • Some 200,000 potential buyers will still visit 60,767 exhibition booths in Guangzhou during the three week fair as China hangs onto its manufacturing role
Topic |   China economy
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Updated: 6:59am, 25 Oct, 2019

