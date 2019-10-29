The Petronas Twin Towers are seen in the distance through a shattered glass pane inside The Exchange 106 tower at the Tun Razak Exchange financial district in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on October 23. Malaysia’s latest budget offers manufacturers incentives to relocate their plants to the country. Photographer: Bloomberg
The Petronas Twin Towers are seen in the distance through a shattered glass pane inside The Exchange 106 tower at the Tun Razak Exchange financial district in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on October 23. Malaysia’s latest budget offers manufacturers incentives to relocate their plants to the country. Photographer: Bloomberg
China’s role in global value chains, its unfettered access to global markets and the prospects for the country’s massive export apparatus that directly and indirectly employs 180 million people has been hit bu the trade war with the United States. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
China’s Canton Fair highlights changing nature of nation’s manufacturing industry amid US trade war
- Tariff war launched by US President Donald Trump in June 2018 accelerated changes in China’s manufacturing and export industries that were already under way
- Some 200,000 potential buyers will still visit 60,767 exhibition booths in Guangzhou during the three week fair as China hangs onto its manufacturing role
Topic | China economy
China’s role in global value chains, its unfettered access to global markets and the prospects for the country’s massive export apparatus that directly and indirectly employs 180 million people has been hit bu the trade war with the United States. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen