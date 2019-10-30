Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gives a news conference on September 18. As concerns about a global economic slowdown mount, the Fed cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point for the second time since July. Photo: AFP
Christopher Smart
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Christopher Smart

Should stock market investors expect another miserable end of the year?

  • Strong consumer confidence in the US and monetary policy easing by central banks bodes well for stock market performance next year
  • However, economic and political uncertainty, budget deficits and corporate debt remain risks to watch
Christopher Smart

Christopher Smart  

Updated: 10:31pm, 30 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gives a news conference on September 18. As concerns about a global economic slowdown mount, the Fed cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point for the second time since July. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington on October 21. Trump is a central figure in much of the pessimism weighing on global markets. Photo: EPA-EFE
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Nicholas Spiro

Uncertainties over US-China trade war, Brexit, Trump impeachment and a global recession leave investors deeply confused

  • Stock markets continue to show signs of bullishness, yet bond markets are struggling and money is flowing into ‘safe haven’ assets. This shows how events weighing on confidence are of a political nature, pushing investors out of their comfort zone
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro  

Updated: 10:47pm, 24 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington on October 21. Trump is a central figure in much of the pessimism weighing on global markets. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.