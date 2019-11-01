A robot watches a woman using her mobile phone at China Beijing International High-Tech Expo in Beijing on October 24. Photo: AFP
A robot watches a woman using her mobile phone at China Beijing International High-Tech Expo in Beijing on October 24. Photo: AFP
The US sees Chinese state-owned rail company CRRC as a cybersecurity threat. Is it right to?
China technology
- Since 2014, the world’s largest maker of freight wagons and passenger carriages has won US$2.6 billion in contracts in America
- Antagonists argue that its coaches will be used for espionage, an economic and military security concern