What Hong Kong’s protests mean for the city’s art market: an upsurge in creativity amid economic woes
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Vivienne Chow
- While professionals on the international circuit express concern about Hong Kong’s art market, the protests have generated a range of creative output
- How these art works can be preserved and how the creativity behind them can be channelled is worth considering
Students at the Chinese University of Hong Kong get emotional after a rally on October 3 in support of arrested students. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Albert Cheng
Students arrested in the protests are innocent until proven guilty. A Hong Kong that forgets this is doomed
- Young protesters’ actions are the symptom of Hong Kong’s problems, not the cause. What does it say about Hong Kong when Chinese University vice-chancellor Rocky Tuan has come under attack just for speaking up for arrested students’ legal rights?
Students at the Chinese University of Hong Kong get emotional after a rally on October 3 in support of arrested students. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
