I forecast that she would resign, Parliament would be dissolved and a general election called, and that there would then be a second referendum. I also said these dominoes would fall quickly. So I was right on substance, but wrong on the time frame. The Groundhog Day persists.

Advertisement I also argued that this was not a political war over leaving Europe, and would not be resolved by any Brexit deal. Rather, it reflected a “crisis consuming Britain’s two key political parties”, which will persist until they have purged themselves of their demons.

Disunited Kingdom I described a civil war in both parties, in a country that is deeply divided “between the big cities and the rural communities, the young and the old, England and the other members of the”.

July Boris Johnson Byand a group of kamikaze Brexiteers had supplanted May, with Johnson professing he would rather die in a ditch than cross the October 31 Brexit deadline without getting Britain out of Europe.

I remember quoting the Financial Times’ grumpy Philip Stephens: “There are three safe bets to be made about Mr Johnson’s premiership. The first is that for all his do-or-die promises otherwise, Brexit will not be settled any time soon. Deal or no deal, Britain will be trapped in uncertainty for years to come.

“The second, that the splintering of national unity will set the UK on a path that leads to the break-up of the four-nation union. And the third, that Mr Johnson’s spell in No 10 will end in dismal failure.”

I also foresaw “more floundering indecision, continuing brutish conflict in the country’s two leading British political parties, and a still-high probability of a general election and a new referendum”.

So here we are, with elections now fixed, at the fourth attempt, for December 12. That is decisiveness of a sort. But does this provide a path to breaking the Groundhog Day cycle on Brexit? Does my forecast of a second referendum still hold?

depleted Jeremy Corbyn’s January 31 If you ask the buccaneering Johnson and hisarmy of MPs about finally breaking the Groundhog Day cycle, the answer would be a boisterous “yes”. Polls tell him the Conservatives have a 10-percentage-point lead overunpopular Labour Party, which indicates a healthy Conservative victory in what would essentially be a Brexit referendum election, a solid majority in Parliament, and smooth passage for a Brexit deal well before thedeadline.

Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party I would make a different, riskier prognosis, with four-way election fights proliferating across the country, and leading to a much muddier outcome.seems set to win few if any parliamentary seats, but to act as a spoiler threatening Conservative candidates in usually safe Conservative seats, and Labour candidates in usually safe Labour seats.

Strategic cooperation being explored between the Liberal Democrats, the Scottish National Party, the Greens, Plaid Cymru and Conservative defectors – all of them focused on Britain’s Remain voters – could also mess up Johnson’s political calculus.

hung parliament This points to aon December 13, with none of the minority anti-Brexit parties eager to jump into bed with the perfidious Johnson or the anti-capitalist Corbyn. And – guess what – that is likely to mean continued deadlock over whether to leave the EU, and the resumption of Groundhog Day.

A TV cameraman outside 10 Downing Street reads a newspaper on June 10, 2017, the day after the general election ended in a hung parliament and Theresa May forming a minority government. Photo: AFP Share:

And what about that elusive second referendum? Here I think I have shifted my view, having learned that, constitutionally, it would take at least 22 weeks to convene a referendum, and would need approval from a parliamentary majority. In a hung parliament, that would be a tall order.

So it still seems likely that Britain will remain helplessly trapped in its Groundhog Day in the medium-term future, and that even when it somehow eventually wrests itself clear, it faces several years of grindingly unsatisfactory trade negotiations with the EU, the United States and all other comers.

Brino In the meantime, the UK seems set to be locked in what some pundits are beginning to call– Brexit in name only – forced to follow EU rules but without any political representation at the EU table, battling with a perfidious US over demands to open up Britain’s cherished National Health Service, and opening up to US food exports.

pressing us towards Grim though I find Hong Kong’s own Groundhog Day cycle of erratic street violence, and the harming impact of the US-China tariff war that isa global recession, I can find nothing to match Britain’s determination to self-destruct.

global warming Maybe in the long term, our failure to get to grips withwill worry me more, but for now there is nothing to match Brexit, either as a tragicomic exercise in self-harm, or as a demonstration of democratic politics at its most dysfunctional.