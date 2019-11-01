Channels

Brexit supporters gather outside the Houses of Parliament in London on October 31. Photo: Reuters
Brexit supporters gather outside the Houses of Parliament in London on October 31. Photo: Reuters
David Dodwell
Why the 'Disunited Kingdom' will remain trapped in the Brexit Groundhog Day cycle of destructive drama

  At the fourth attempt, a date has been set for an election which will essentially be a Brexit referendum. Although Boris Johnson and his kamikaze Brexiters expect to win, a hung parliament and more uncertainty are more likely outcomes
David Dodwell

David Dodwell  

Updated: 9:24pm, 1 Nov, 2019

Brexit supporters gather outside the Houses of Parliament in London on October 31. Photo: Reuters
Brexit supporters gather outside the Houses of Parliament in London on October 31. Photo: Reuters

It seems the world is trapped in a dreadful version of the hilariously tortured film Groundhog Day, where Bill Murray seems doomed to blunder for an eternity through the same grim wintry day in a vain quest for the heart of Andie MacDowell.

Whether it is street violence in
Hong Kong
,
Santiago
or
Barcelona
, Donald Trump’s interminably inconclusive
tariff war
with China, forest fires blazing through
California
, typhoons barrelling into
Japan
, or the tragicomic Brexit mess lightened only by the braying humour of speaker
John Bercow
, we seem to be surrounded by endless cycles of self-destructiveness.
Perhaps a little bit of cheer might come this weekend
if England wins
the Rugby World Cup in Japan, but even that is uncertain. As Britain crashes through yet another
Brexit deadline
and now heads for a general election on
December 12
, it is difficult to tell whether Britain will remain trapped in its grim Groundhog Day. I think not, but perhaps an audit would help.
Back on
April Fool’s Day
, with Theresa May still in power and forlornly seeking approval of the Brexit deal she had negotiated with the European Union, I correctly concluded that “the capacity of Theresa May’s government to broker a Brexit deal has come to an end”.
I forecast that she would resign, Parliament would be dissolved and a general election called, and that there would then be a second referendum. I also said these dominoes would fall quickly. So I was right on substance, but wrong on the time frame. The Groundhog Day persists.

I also argued that this was not a political war over leaving Europe, and would not be resolved by any Brexit deal. Rather, it reflected a “crisis consuming Britain’s two key political parties”, which will persist until they have purged themselves of their demons.

I described a civil war in both parties, in a country that is deeply divided “between the big cities and the rural communities, the young and the old, England and the other members of the
Disunited Kingdom
”.
By
July
,
Boris Johnson
and a group of kamikaze Brexiteers had supplanted May, with Johnson professing he would rather die in a ditch than cross the October 31 Brexit deadline without getting Britain out of Europe.

I remember quoting the Financial Times’ grumpy Philip Stephens: “There are three safe bets to be made about Mr Johnson’s premiership. The first is that for all his do-or-die promises otherwise, Brexit will not be settled any time soon. Deal or no deal, Britain will be trapped in uncertainty for years to come.

“The second, that the splintering of national unity will set the UK on a path that leads to the break-up of the four-nation union. And the third, that Mr Johnson’s spell in No 10 will end in dismal failure.”

I also foresaw “more floundering indecision, continuing brutish conflict in the country’s two leading British political parties, and a still-high probability of a general election and a new referendum”.

So here we are, with elections now fixed, at the fourth attempt, for December 12. That is decisiveness of a sort. But does this provide a path to breaking the Groundhog Day cycle on Brexit? Does my forecast of a second referendum still hold?

If you ask the buccaneering Johnson and his
depleted
army of MPs about finally breaking the Groundhog Day cycle, the answer would be a boisterous “yes”. Polls tell him the Conservatives have a 10-percentage-point lead over
Jeremy Corbyn’s
unpopular Labour Party, which indicates a healthy Conservative victory in what would essentially be a Brexit referendum election, a solid majority in Parliament, and smooth passage for a Brexit deal well before the
January 31
deadline.
I would make a different, riskier prognosis, with four-way election fights proliferating across the country, and leading to a much muddier outcome.
Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party
seems set to win few if any parliamentary seats, but to act as a spoiler threatening Conservative candidates in usually safe Conservative seats, and Labour candidates in usually safe Labour seats.

Strategic cooperation being explored between the Liberal Democrats, the Scottish National Party, the Greens, Plaid Cymru and Conservative defectors – all of them focused on Britain’s Remain voters – could also mess up Johnson’s political calculus.

This points to a
hung parliament
on December 13, with none of the minority anti-Brexit parties eager to jump into bed with the perfidious Johnson or the anti-capitalist Corbyn. And – guess what – that is likely to mean continued deadlock over whether to leave the EU, and the resumption of Groundhog Day.
A TV cameraman outside 10 Downing Street reads a newspaper on June 10, 2017, the day after the general election ended in a hung parliament and Theresa May forming a minority government. Photo: AFP
A TV cameraman outside 10 Downing Street reads a newspaper on June 10, 2017, the day after the general election ended in a hung parliament and Theresa May forming a minority government. Photo: AFP

And what about that elusive second referendum? Here I think I have shifted my view, having learned that, constitutionally, it would take at least 22 weeks to convene a referendum, and would need approval from a parliamentary majority. In a hung parliament, that would be a tall order.

So it still seems likely that Britain will remain helplessly trapped in its Groundhog Day in the medium-term future, and that even when it somehow eventually wrests itself clear, it faces several years of grindingly unsatisfactory trade negotiations with the EU, the United States and all other comers.

In the meantime, the UK seems set to be locked in what some pundits are beginning to call
Brino
– Brexit in name only – forced to follow EU rules but without any political representation at the EU table, battling with a perfidious US over demands to open up Britain’s cherished National Health Service, and opening up to US food exports.
Grim though I find Hong Kong’s own Groundhog Day cycle of erratic street violence, and the harming impact of the US-China tariff war that is
pressing us towards
a global recession, I can find nothing to match Britain’s determination to self-destruct.
Maybe in the long term, our failure to get to grips with
global warming
will worry me more, but for now there is nothing to match Brexit, either as a tragicomic exercise in self-harm, or as a demonstration of democratic politics at its most dysfunctional.

David Dodwell researches and writes about global, regional and Hong Kong challenges from a Hong Kong point of view

An elderly woman with a British flag at a protest in Hong Kong on June 12. Brexit has paralysed government for three years. Will it take us in Hong Kong as long to find resolution? Photo: Antony Dickson
An elderly woman with a British flag at a protest in Hong Kong on June 12. Brexit has paralysed government for three years. Will it take us in Hong Kong as long to find resolution? Photo: Antony Dickson
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Inside Out by David Dodwell

What Hong Kong's crisis and Britain's Brexit woes have in common

  In both cases, deep societal rifts and a political misstep combined to wreak political civil war and economic harm, leaving deep, perhaps permanent scars. Brexit's lesson for Hong Kong? It is hard to stuff the genie back in the bottle
David Dodwell

David Dodwell  

Updated: 7:24am, 21 Oct, 2019

An elderly woman with a British flag at a protest in Hong Kong on June 12. Brexit has paralysed government for three years. Will it take us in Hong Kong as long to find resolution? Photo: Antony Dickson
An elderly woman with a British flag at a protest in Hong Kong on June 12. Brexit has paralysed government for three years. Will it take us in Hong Kong as long to find resolution? Photo: Antony Dickson

The BBC breaking news report on Saturday was depressingly familiar: “A state of emergency has been declared … after protests sparked by increased metro tickets turned violent.

“Protesters – many of them high school and university students – jumped turnstiles, attacked several underground stations, started fires and blocked traffic, leaving widespread damage across the city and thousands of commuters without transport.

“Television pictures showed protesters throwing stones, attacking police vehicles and burning at least one bus. Anti-riot police used tear gas and batons against some protesters, who have been demonstrating for days … The unrest exposes divisions in the [city], one of the [region's] wealthiest but also one of its most unequal. There have been growing complaints about the cost of living … and calls for economic reforms.”

No, not Hong Kong, but
Santiago
in Chile, where I have to fly to in two weeks for the Apec leaders’ meetings on Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation.
There is little comfort in discovering that Hong Kong is not alone, but it is perhaps important to recognise that Hong Kong’s months of steadily
escalating violence
may not be entirely due to the bewildering
incompetence
of our administration.
It may in part be driven by wider and more profound global challenges, with their roots in the extreme
inequalities
that have emerged over the past three decades of strong global growth, during which most of the gains have cascaded into the pockets of the lucky 0.1 per cent elite. It may also in part be due to the unintended and unanticipated consequences of the radical “
quantitative easing
” measures introduced after the global financial crash of 2008, measures that have brought interest rates close to zero, immiserating anyone with cash savings or pensions, and enriching those luckily endowed with
assets
– mainly property and equities.
Thoughts that Hong Kong is not alone in its unresolved and self-inflicted suffering have also been echoed and magnified in London over the weekend as we watch the British government
struggle in vain
to bring closure to its three-year Brexit debate. The similarities between Brexit and our own self-inflicted crisis are stronger and more meaningful than many recognise – and if it takes us in Hong Kong as long to find resolution, heaven help our community and our economy.

I see at least eight common factors shared by Britain in its civil war over Brexit, and Hong Kong and its civil war over the nature of its relationship with mainland China.

First, we have a profoundly divided community, with no easy path towards reducing divisions. For Britain, it is a
division
between the old, the rural, and passionate nationalists on the one hand, and the young, the urban and middle-class professionals on the other. For Hong Kong, it is a division between the young, Christians, anti-communists and the struggling poor on the one hand, and between patriots and the rich
propertied elite
on the other. In Hong Kong, the absence of any
trusted democratic mechanisms
that might mitigate these divisions has allowed divisions to deepen and fester.
On each side of the divide, views diverge on a single iconic “malignant” force – in Hong Kong, it is
China
, and for Britain, it is a distant, indifferent, bureaucratic Brussels.
Both crises involve a single fatal political misstep. In Hong Kong, it was Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor's unfathomable
error
in deciding to stuff a politically and emotionally unacceptable extradition bill down the gullets of a reasonably anxious Hong Kong public. In the United Kingdom, it was former prime minister David Cameron’s
idiotic decision
to deal “once and for all” with the bothersome Brexiteers at the extreme marginal right of his Conservative Party. Both Lam and Cameron made catastrophic misjudgments based on fundamental misunderstandings about the mood in their communities at the time.

Both errors have created political civil war, which will permanently change the shape of politics in both economies, with neither yet able to predict with any clarity what the future shape is likely to be.

Both errors have inflicted massive economic harm. There is still a chance that if, by some miracle, we can in Hong Kong speedily resolve the violence, the harm may be
short-lived
. But in the UK, whatever the outcome of the Brexit debate, deep and potentially permanent harm has been inflicted. The government’s own analysts foresee a fall of up to 6 per cent in gross domestic product growth, with ongoing harm for much of the coming decade.
Both errors have jeopardised our single most important economic relationship – for Hong Kong, with China, and in particular, in our opportunity to build and shape the
Greater Bay Area
; for the UK, with Europe, as economic relationships built over almost 40 years have to be
unravelled
and restructured.
Both errors have crippled the government's capacity to address any other issues, no matter how pressing. For Hong Kong, this paralysis has so far crippled us for just five months, but it makes moot how speedily or effectively any of last week’s
policy-address promises
can be put into effect. For the UK, this paralysis is now in its third year, with serious bread-and-butter challenges in urgent need of attention – ranging from health system reform, education reform and elderly care.
Both crises have unveiled deep-seated problems in how a democracy
should function
. For Hong Kong, the “
rotten borough
” legislative system concocted by Beijing and Britain’s foreign office in a shared effort to avoid unleashing unfettered democratic forces across the community has come to haunt Hong Kong’s political climate. Each had their own reasons – Britain is anxious to prevent Hong Kong's pro-China activists from steamrollering the political process, while Beijing is anxious about encouraging political freedoms and expectations that might in due course become shared across the mainland.

Whatever their motives, they have created a political monster that has become almost inoperable. Significant political change must be inevitable in Hong Kong if the past summer's strife is to be put behind us.

For Britain, Brexit has pitched parliament and parliamentary democracy against the people, after the misjudged decision to use a crude referendum to make a political and constitutional decision of massive importance.

Finally, these two crises present fundamental challenges that will be difficult to resolve or heal, and which may already have inflicted deep, permanent and debilitating scars. The most sobering lesson of all is how seemingly small and insignificant problems can explode to create unimaginable harm. The Brexit lesson for us in Hong Kong is that such genies are fiendishly difficult to put back in the bottle.

David Dodwell researches and writes about global, regional and Hong Kong challenges from a Hong Kong point of view

