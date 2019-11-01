It seems the world is trapped in a dreadful version of the hilariously tortured film Groundhog Day, where Bill Murray seems doomed to blunder for an eternity through the same grim wintry day in a vain quest for the heart of Andie MacDowell.
I forecast that she would resign, Parliament would be dissolved and a general election called, and that there would then be a second referendum. I also said these dominoes would fall quickly. So I was right on substance, but wrong on the time frame. The Groundhog Day persists.
I also argued that this was not a political war over leaving Europe, and would not be resolved by any Brexit deal. Rather, it reflected a “crisis consuming Britain’s two key political parties”, which will persist until they have purged themselves of their demons.
I remember quoting the Financial Times’ grumpy Philip Stephens: “There are three safe bets to be made about Mr Johnson’s premiership. The first is that for all his do-or-die promises otherwise, Brexit will not be settled any time soon. Deal or no deal, Britain will be trapped in uncertainty for years to come.
“The second, that the splintering of national unity will set the UK on a path that leads to the break-up of the four-nation union. And the third, that Mr Johnson’s spell in No 10 will end in dismal failure.”
I also foresaw “more floundering indecision, continuing brutish conflict in the country’s two leading British political parties, and a still-high probability of a general election and a new referendum”.
So here we are, with elections now fixed, at the fourth attempt, for December 12. That is decisiveness of a sort. But does this provide a path to breaking the Groundhog Day cycle on Brexit? Does my forecast of a second referendum still hold?
Strategic cooperation being explored between the Liberal Democrats, the Scottish National Party, the Greens, Plaid Cymru and Conservative defectors – all of them focused on Britain’s Remain voters – could also mess up Johnson’s political calculus.
And what about that elusive second referendum? Here I think I have shifted my view, having learned that, constitutionally, it would take at least 22 weeks to convene a referendum, and would need approval from a parliamentary majority. In a hung parliament, that would be a tall order.
So it still seems likely that Britain will remain helplessly trapped in its Groundhog Day in the medium-term future, and that even when it somehow eventually wrests itself clear, it faces several years of grindingly unsatisfactory trade negotiations with the EU, the United States and all other comers.
The BBC breaking news report on Saturday was depressingly familiar: “A state of emergency has been declared … after protests sparked by increased metro tickets turned violent.
“Protesters – many of them high school and university students – jumped turnstiles, attacked several underground stations, started fires and blocked traffic, leaving widespread damage across the city and thousands of commuters without transport.
“Television pictures showed protesters throwing stones, attacking police vehicles and burning at least one bus. Anti-riot police used tear gas and batons against some protesters, who have been demonstrating for days … The unrest exposes divisions in the [city], one of the [region's] wealthiest but also one of its most unequal. There have been growing complaints about the cost of living … and calls for economic reforms.”
I see at least eight common factors shared by Britain in its civil war over Brexit, and Hong Kong and its civil war over the nature of its relationship with mainland China.
Both errors have created political civil war, which will permanently change the shape of politics in both economies, with neither yet able to predict with any clarity what the future shape is likely to be.
Whatever their motives, they have created a political monster that has become almost inoperable. Significant political change must be inevitable in Hong Kong if the past summer's strife is to be put behind us.
For Britain, Brexit has pitched parliament and parliamentary democracy against the people, after the misjudged decision to use a crude referendum to make a political and constitutional decision of massive importance.
Finally, these two crises present fundamental challenges that will be difficult to resolve or heal, and which may already have inflicted deep, permanent and debilitating scars. The most sobering lesson of all is how seemingly small and insignificant problems can explode to create unimaginable harm. The Brexit lesson for us in Hong Kong is that such genies are fiendishly difficult to put back in the bottle.
David Dodwell researches and writes about global, regional and Hong Kong challenges from a Hong Kong point of view