Hong Kong must protest loudly against the US Human Rights and Democracy Act or live with being ‘just another Chinese city’
Advertisement
Advertisement
A man waves a US flag as protesters attend a rally in Central, Hong Kong, on October 14, calling on US politicians to pass a bill that could alter Washington’s relationship with the trading hub. Photo: AFP
Opinion
Opinion
Alejandro Reyes
Hong Kong must protest loudly against the US Human Rights and Democracy Act or live with being ‘just another Chinese city’
- By calling Hong Kong’s status as a separate jurisdiction into question, the act strikes at the heart of the city’s economy
- Hong Kong’s access to US technology and Western data, and its role in the Greater Bay Area, are under threat
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
A man waves a US flag as protesters attend a rally in Central, Hong Kong, on October 14, calling on US politicians to pass a bill that could alter Washington’s relationship with the trading hub. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
Our Sites
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.