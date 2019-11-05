Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A man waves a US flag as protesters attend a rally in Central, Hong Kong, on October 14, calling on US politicians to pass a bill that could alter Washington’s relationship with the trading hub. Photo: AFP
Alejandro Reyes
Opinion

Opinion

Alejandro Reyes

Hong Kong must protest loudly against the US Human Rights and Democracy Act or live with being ‘just another Chinese city’

  • By calling Hong Kong’s status as a separate jurisdiction into question, the act strikes at the heart of the city’s economy
  • Hong Kong’s access to US technology and Western data, and its role in the Greater Bay Area, are under threat
Alejandro Reyes

Alejandro Reyes  

Updated: 1:23am, 5 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A man waves a US flag as protesters attend a rally in Central, Hong Kong, on October 14, calling on US politicians to pass a bill that could alter Washington’s relationship with the trading hub. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.