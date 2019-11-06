Why Hong Kong protesters are forcing university leaders to pick a side – academic freedom is at stake
Advertisement
Advertisement
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Opinion
Phil C. W. Chan
Why Hong Kong protesters are forcing university leaders to pick a side – academic freedom is at stake
- Behind public support for the protesters is the realisation that Hong Kong has paid a steep price for silence over policies that pushed integration with the mainland
- University leaders’ failure to speak up on the extradition bill and during the early days of the protests does not bode well for academic freedom
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
Students at the Chinese University of Hong Kong get emotional after a rally on October 3 in support of arrested students. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Opinion
Opinion
Albert Cheng
Students arrested in the protests are innocent until proven guilty. A Hong Kong that forgets this is doomed
- Young protesters’ actions are the symptom of Hong Kong’s problems, not the cause. What does it say about Hong Kong when Chinese University vice-chancellor Rocky Tuan has come under attack just for speaking up for arrested students’ legal rights?
TOP PICKS
Students at the Chinese University of Hong Kong get emotional after a rally on October 3 in support of arrested students. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
Our Sites
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.