Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Opinion
John F. Copper
Danger of escalating US-China conflict is heightened by advances in AI and quantum computing
- The declining military and economic power of Europe, Japan and Russia heralds a bipolar world at risk of falling into armed conflict
- Technological advances mean a first strike using weapons of mass destruction is likely to be the final one
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Opinion
Drew Thompson
From Singapore to Sweden, China’s overbearing campaign for influence is forcing countries to resist and recalibrate relations with Beijing
- From diplomatic hysterics to displays of Chinese patriotism on foreign soil, China’s influence campaign has turned public opinion and forced governments to defend their values and readjust relations
Illustration: Craig Stephens
