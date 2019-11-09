Channels

Illustration: Craig Stephens
John F. Copper
Opinion

Opinion

John F. Copper

Danger of escalating US-China conflict is heightened by advances in AI and quantum computing

  • The declining military and economic power of Europe, Japan and Russia heralds a bipolar world at risk of falling into armed conflict
  • Technological advances mean a first strike using weapons of mass destruction is likely to be the final one
John F. Copper

John F. Copper  

Updated: 3:00am, 9 Nov, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Drew Thompson
Opinion

Opinion

Drew Thompson

From Singapore to Sweden, China’s overbearing campaign for influence is forcing countries to resist and recalibrate relations with Beijing

  • From diplomatic hysterics to displays of Chinese patriotism on foreign soil, China’s influence campaign has turned public opinion and forced governments to defend their values and readjust relations
Drew Thompson

Drew Thompson  

Updated: 4:48am, 7 Nov, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
