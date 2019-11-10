Channels

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe clasp hands during a conference in Brussels in September. Photo: AFP
Shada Islam
Eye on Asia by Shada Islam

Trump’s climate denial and tariffs are a problem for Europe and Asia. Here’s what they can do about it

  • ‘America first’ has set traditional US partners on edge, and it’s in both regions’ interests to keep Washington engaged
  • Both, however, also need deeper bilateral ties, and to work towards a new, unprecedentedly large trade bloc
Shada Islam

Shada Islam  

Updated: 1:31pm, 10 Nov, 2019

(From left) Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, Chinese President Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel stand in the courtyard of the Elysee Palace ahead of a meeting in Paris on March 26. Photo: Bloomberg
Anthony Rowley
Macroscope by Anthony Rowley

Amid the tech war with the US, China’s plan for a digital Silk Road into Europe is sure to raise hackles

  • China’s penchant for presenting its plans in visionary terms extends to its scheme for digital cooperation with Europe
  • Given the US’ attempts to block Chinese tech from making inroads globally, China is presenting its collaboration with Europe as part of international cybersecurity efforts
Anthony Rowley

Anthony Rowley  

Updated: 10:52pm, 3 Nov, 2019

