Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Opinion
Grenville Cross
Hong Kong protests: calls for an amnesty or a pardon for those convicted must be resisted
- Apart from the potential backlash and waste of courts’ time and money, granting a pardon or amnesty to those convicted of protest-related crimes would constitute a manipulation of procedure and hurt the integrity of Hong Kong’s criminal justice system
Protesters throw petrol bombs and set fires during scuffles with police in Hong Kong on September 29. There are those who profess sympathy and support for lawbreaking protesters, emboldening them. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Grenville Cross
Hong Kong’s violent protesters should face the full force of the law – being young is no excuse
- By attacking police and civilians, and destroying MTR stations and businesses, they have declared war on society. Courts have a duty to respond with stiff sentences as appropriate punishment and as a deterrent to others
