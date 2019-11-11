Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Anti-government protesters attend an election meeting held by about 100 district council candidates at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay on November 2. Photo: Edmond So
Alice Wu
Opinion

Opinion

Alice Wu

Hong Kong protesters must call a truce for the district council elections – or let Carrie Lam win the day

  • Violent attacks on two district council candidates are reason enough for Lam to cancel the upcoming elections, especially since it’s clear the government cannot be counted on to guarantee safety on election day. The ball is now in protesters’ court
Alice Wu

Alice Wu  

Updated: 9:40am, 11 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Anti-government protesters attend an election meeting held by about 100 district council candidates at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay on November 2. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
The attack on pro-establishment lawmaker Junius Ho Kwan-yiu has inevitably fuelled speculation as to whether the elections should proceed. Photo: Handout
SCMP Editorial
Opinion

Opinion

Editorial by SCMP Editorial

District council polls must not be delayed by acts of violence

  • Restraint needs to be shown by all sides, and the government has to ensure elections go ahead smoothly, fairly and safely amid the current social unrest
SCMP Editorial

SCMP Editorial  

Updated: 5:04am, 8 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The attack on pro-establishment lawmaker Junius Ho Kwan-yiu has inevitably fuelled speculation as to whether the elections should proceed. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.