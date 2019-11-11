Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A trader at the New York Stock Exchange on October 30. With the US and China driving global recovery and hard-landing risks averted, stock markets could easily add 10-15 per cent upside potential next year. Photo: Xinhua
David Brown
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by David Brown

Global stock markets are in line for a bumper 2020 after the doom and gloom of 2019

  • Markets, having priced in the worst outcomes of the trade war, a Trump impeachment and Brexit, now seek good news. As central banks ease policy, political risks recede and with a trade deal in sight, 2020 should be glorious
David Brown

David Brown  

Updated: 5:00pm, 11 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A trader at the New York Stock Exchange on October 30. With the US and China driving global recovery and hard-landing risks averted, stock markets could easily add 10-15 per cent upside potential next year. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
The US flag flies over a container ship unloading its cargo from Asia at the Port of Long Beach, California, on August 1. The IMF and OECD have downgraded their global growth forecasts for 2019, taking into consideration the impact of the US-China trade war. Photo: AFP
Neal Kimberley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Neal Kimberley

A US-China trade war deal, coupled with central bank monetary policy easing, could buck global slowdown predictions

  • The trade war has worried central banks enough to prompt interest rate cuts. However, the effect of this will only be felt later and could coincide with phase one of a US-China trade settlement
Neal Kimberley

Neal Kimberley  

Updated: 5:34am, 6 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The US flag flies over a container ship unloading its cargo from Asia at the Port of Long Beach, California, on August 1. The IMF and OECD have downgraded their global growth forecasts for 2019, taking into consideration the impact of the US-China trade war. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.