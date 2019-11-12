As Hong Kong’s protests rage on, Xi Jinping’s meeting with Carrie Lam and China’s fourth plenum promise more interference
Illustration: Craig Stephens
David Zweig
- Chinese leaders’ expression of confidence in Lam means that it is unlikely that the PLA or Chinese police will soon be seen on Hong Kong streets
- The attention paid to Hong Kong during the fourth plenum and news that central government officials will come to the city to explain the meeting’s communique should arouse concern
Illustration: Craig Stephens
City Beat by Tammy Tam
Let’s face it, there’s no quick fix for Hong Kong’s anti-government protest crisis
- Recent meetings with top leaders in Beijing show they expect the local government to prioritise quelling the unrest, now in its sixth month
- But local officials – who have so far failed to calm the situation – are in uncharted waters, having never been trained or required to act politically
