A passenger airliner flew past smoke emitted from a coal-fired power plant in Beijing in 2017. Photo: AP
The problem with China’s ‘clean coal’ push is that there is no such thing as ‘clean coal’

  • China’s leadership in renewable energy is at odds with the fact that it has too much coal-fired power capacity. But Beijing is not yet ready to make the tough decisions necessary to acknowledge the problem and downsize coal production
Updated: 10:00pm, 11 Nov, 2019

A passenger airliner flew past smoke emitted from a coal-fired power plant in Beijing in 2017. Photo: AP
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe clasp hands during a conference in Brussels in September. Photo: AFP
Trump’s climate denial and tariffs are a problem for Europe and Asia. Here’s what they can do about it

  • ‘America first’ has set traditional US partners on edge, and it’s in both regions’ interests to keep Washington engaged
  • Both, however, also need deeper bilateral ties, and to work towards a new, unprecedentedly large trade bloc
Updated: 10:34pm, 10 Nov, 2019

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe clasp hands during a conference in Brussels in September. Photo: AFP
