A passenger airliner flew past smoke emitted from a coal-fired power plant in Beijing in 2017. Photo: AP
A passenger airliner flew past smoke emitted from a coal-fired power plant in Beijing in 2017. Photo: AP
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe clasp hands during a conference in Brussels in September. Photo: AFP
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe clasp hands during a conference in Brussels in September. Photo: AFP