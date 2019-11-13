Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Supporters of China in Vancouver take part in a rally calling for an end to the violence in Hong Kong on August 17. Photo: Xinhua
Isaiah Schrader
Opinion

Opinion

Isaiah Schrader

Overseas universities, not trade war, are the front line of China's rivalry with Western democracies

  • China has spent extensively to ensure that its point of view is heard on campuses in Western democracies. The problem is that it is also attempting to silence alternative views, and willing to use threats and violence to do so
Isaiah Schrader

Isaiah Schrader  

Updated: 12:25pm, 13 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Supporters of China in Vancouver take part in a rally calling for an end to the violence in Hong Kong on August 17. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Cary Huang
Cary Huang
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

Sino File by Cary Huang

Chinese soft power is a carrot being undermined by a stick

  • Beijing’s big spending on soft power will have little effect if it sticks to hard power foreign policies 
  • Its global influence may be growing, but increasingly it is viewed unfavourably abroad
Cary Huang

Cary Huang  

Updated: 1:33pm, 20 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.