Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Hindu women pray to a pile of bricks which are expected to be used in the construction of a new temple in Ayodhya. Photo: AP
In Ayodhya, a temple in pieces waits to be built on long-disputed holy site
- A mosque stood on the site for almost five centuries until it was demolished by Hindu zealots in 1992, sparking riots and decades of litigation
- Now, with Saturday’s Supreme Court ruling, the small mountain of bricks and stones amassed in the northern Indian city can finally be put to use
Topic | India
Hindu women pray to a pile of bricks which are expected to be used in the construction of a new temple in Ayodhya. Photo: AP