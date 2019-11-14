Channels

Illustration: Craig Stephens
C. Uday Bhaskar
C. Uday Bhaskar

India’s Ayodhya verdict: can Modi harness religion for healing and reconciliation, not bitterness and bloodshed?

  • The Supreme Court ruling on the dispute over a mosque Hindus claim was built on the birthplace of a deity brings judicial closure but leaves Muslims feeling abandoned
  • The Kartarpur corridor, allowing Indian Sikhs to visit a shrine in Pakistan, is a model of tolerance that should be replicated
C. Uday Bhaskar

C. Uday Bhaskar  

Updated: 6:00am, 14 Nov, 2019

Hindu women pray to a pile of bricks which are expected to be used in the construction of a new temple in Ayodhya. Photo: AP
South Asia

In Ayodhya, a temple in pieces waits to be built on long-disputed holy site

  • A mosque stood on the site for almost five centuries until it was demolished by Hindu zealots in 1992, sparking riots and decades of litigation
  • Now, with Saturday’s Supreme Court ruling, the small mountain of bricks and stones amassed in the northern Indian city can finally be put to use
Topic |   India
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:01pm, 12 Nov, 2019

