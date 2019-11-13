Channels

The HKEX corporate flag flying alongside the Chinese flag outside the Exchange Square complex in Hong Kong, on September 16. China's growth is slowing but the rest of Asia is still among the fastest-growing regions for capital markets issuance and wealth creation. Photo: Bloomberg
James Fok
Opinion

Opinion

The View by James Fok

To stay on top, HKEX must diversify and innovate in search of more successes like the Tracker Fund

  • The Chinese mainland and innovations like the Tracker Fund, which celebrates its 20th anniversary, aided Hong Kong’s rise as Asia’s global financial centre. A natural evolution would be for HKEX to become the region’s one-stop shop
James Fok

James Fok  

Updated: 5:00pm, 13 Nov, 2019

The HKEX corporate flag flying alongside the Chinese flag outside the Exchange Square complex in Hong Kong, on September 16. China’s growth is slowing but the rest of Asia is still among the fastest-growing regions for capital markets issuance and wealth creation. Photo: Bloomberg
A screen shows the value of goods being transacted during Alibaba Group's 11.11 Singles' Day global shopping festival at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, November 11, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Banking & Finance

Alibaba gets nod to sell shares in Hong Kong, in a secondary listing that catapults city back to the top of world’s IPO ranking

  • The nod clears the way for Hangzhou-based Alibaba to start a weeklong roadshow from November 13 to garner interest from global investors
  • Shares of Alibaba are likely to trade in Hong Kong in the week of November 25, according to sources familiar with the matter
Topic |   IPO
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 11:40am, 13 Nov, 2019

A screen shows the value of goods being transacted during Alibaba Group's 11.11 Singles' Day global shopping festival at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, November 11, 2019. Photo: Reuters
