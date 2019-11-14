Channels

Protesters holding flowers to remember Chow Tsz-lok after a graduation ceremony was cut short at the University of Science and Technology on November 8. Chow died after falling from a car park during a police clearance operation. Photo: AP
Michael Chugani
Michael Chugani

A Hong Kong that writes off young protesters is writing off its future. Not that Carrie Lam will understand

  • The chief executive ignored peacefully protesting masses months ago. Following a student’s death, she says the violence she forced some protesters into won’t get them anywhere. She and others like her just don’t get what students are fighting for
Michael Chugani

Michael Chugani  

Updated: 9:42am, 14 Nov, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
David Zweig
David Zweig

As Hong Kong’s protests rage on, Xi Jinping’s meeting with Carrie Lam and China’s fourth plenum promise more interference

  • Chinese leaders’ expression of confidence in Lam means that it is unlikely that the PLA or Chinese police will soon be seen on Hong Kong streets
  • The attention paid to Hong Kong during the fourth plenum and news that central government officials will come to the city to explain the meeting’s communique should arouse concern
David Zweig

David Zweig  

Updated: 4:32am, 13 Nov, 2019

