Carrie Lam has lit Hong Kong ablaze. A failure to hold district council elections would be the final betrayal
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Phil C. W. Chan
- Carrie Lam, and the pro-Beijing politicians who enabled her, should not forget their responsibility for the protest chaos
- If elections do not happen as scheduled, the increased violence will take a toll that the city will not recover from
Firefighters help an old person as train services are suspended, leaving dozens of stranded commuters to walk after trains are stopped by objects thrown on the tracks near Sha Tin MTR Station yesterday. Photo: Winson Wong
Editorial by SCMP Editorial
As violence escalates, put public safety first
- With ever more clashes on the streets and traffic paralysis, the government should consider cancelling work and school, much as it would do during a natural disaster
