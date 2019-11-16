Channels

A passer-by walks on as tear gas is fired around him by riot police at Causeway Bay MTR station on September 8. Photo: Sam Tsang
Peter G. de Krassel
As protests drag on, Hong Kong people keep calm and carry on

  • Hongkongers have come to accept that street clashes and tear gas are the new normal. Many believe the city will bounce back, as it has after the 1967 riots, the 1980s industrial crisis, the pre-1997 panic and Sars epidemic
Peter G. de Krassel

Peter G. de Krassel  

Updated: 5:17pm, 16 Nov, 2019

A screen in Central, Hong Kong, displays the Hang Seng Index’s closing figure on September 4, the day Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor announced that the extradition bill would be formally withdrawn from the city’s legislature. Photo: Tory Ho
Nicholas Spiro
Hong Kong protests: could a financial crisis be the jolt that brings the unrest to a halt?

  • While Hong Kong’s economy fell into a worse than expected recession last quarter, financial markets have remained resilient
  • A run on a major bank or a serious challenge to the currency peg might push Beijing, the Hong Kong government, protesters and ordinary Hongkongers to seek a resolution
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro  

Updated: 6:47am, 5 Nov, 2019

