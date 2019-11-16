Channels

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as a television screen shows US President Donald Trump's speech to the Economic Club of New York on November 12. Photo: AP
Kerry Craig
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Kerry Craig

Even as an expected US-China trade deal boosts appetite for riskier assets, Treasuries remain attractive

  • Market optimism stems from anticipation of a US-China trade deal and signs that sentiment in the manufacturing sector is slowly improving
  • However, this is not likely to lead to a rise in inflation. As investors turn to riskier assets, they must also build protection against downside risk into their portfolios
Kerry Craig

Kerry Craig  

Updated: 3:38am, 16 Nov, 2019

A trader at the New York Stock Exchange on October 30. With the US and China driving global recovery and hard-landing risks averted, stock markets could easily add 10-15 per cent upside potential next year. Photo: Xinhua
David Brown
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by David Brown

Global stock markets are in line for a bumper 2020 after the doom and gloom of 2019

  • Markets, having priced in the worst outcomes of the trade war, a Trump impeachment and Brexit, now seek good news. As central banks ease policy, political risks recede and with a trade deal in sight, 2020 should be glorious
David Brown

David Brown  

Updated: 10:15pm, 11 Nov, 2019

